Officials Conduct Surprise Visits To Ensure Transparency In Matric Exams
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) In a bid to discourage cheating and ensure transparency during the ongoing matriculation examinations, district administration officials carried out inspection visits to various examination centers across Abbottabad.
Acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan and in line with the public-friendly agenda of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Gohar Ali, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Zarak Yar Khan Toru and Additional Assistant Commissioner Sana Fatima, visited multiple exam centers.
During the inspections, officials assessed the available facilities and issued necessary instructions to staff to maintain order and transparency.
The initiative aims to uphold the integrity of the examination process by curbing any attempts at cheating and ensuring a fair academic environment for all students.
