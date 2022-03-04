UrduPoint.com

Officials Deployed On PSL Duty Awarded Certificates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Friday praised the performance of officials regarding security arrangements of the PSL and distributed certificates among them

Addressing the supervisory officers at the Police Club here on Friday, he appreciated efforts of CCPO Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan for the best security arrangements. CTO Lahore Muntazer Mehdi was also praised by the IG for traffic management.

The IG said police had proved once again that it was capable of successfully facing any challenge by ensuring excellent security arrangements for the PSL. He added that the excellent performance of police had been appreciated by departments.

He directed officials to work harder than before and relief should be provided to people.

SSP operations captain retired Mustansar Feroz , SSP Admin Atif Nazeer , SPs Muhammad Waqar Azeem, Akhlaqullah, Muhammad Rashid, Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi, Muhammad Issa Khan, Raza Safdar Kazmi, Rizwan Tariq, Hamza Amanullah, Hassan Javed Bhatti, Dr Muhammad Raza Tanveer, Amara Shirazi, Zohaib Nasrullah Ranjha and Muhammad Imran were given commendation certificates.

The ceremony was hosted by DIG Welfare Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani while Additional IGs and other senior officers were also present.

