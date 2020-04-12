Officials directed for guaranteeing provision of essential food items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan Sunday directed the officials of various wings of the departments working under his ministry for guaranteeing essential food items to the people during situation arisen due to the coronavirus in the province.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting here in his office which was attended by Agriculture & Livestock Secretary Israr Khan, Additional Secretary Kabir Afridi, Chief Planning Officer (CPO) Murtaza Shah, Director Generals (DGs) of the various wings and other officers.

During the meeting, the prices of the essential food items were discussed and the minister got briefed in detail about steps taken by the Agriculture & Livestock Department for combating the current situation.

The minister was told that district officers were visiting the markets to review the situation and there was no shortage of milk, fruits, vegetable, cattle's fodder and medicines in the market and being available on officially fixed rates to the people.

The steps, as per directives of the Agriculture Department, were being taken for initiating home delivery of fruits, vegetables and other essential items to people through an online app.

The minister appreciated the efforts and the steps taken by the department and directed the officials concerned to continue their efforts for combating the current situation.

He urged upon the officers of the Agriculture and Livestock Department to continue daily based monitoring of the prices of essential food items in all markets and shops to prevent any kind of shortage or profiteering.

The minister assured that coronavirus situation will not affect wheat harvesting and all arrangements have been completed in this regard.