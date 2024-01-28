Officials directed to complete Allied Hospital projects urgently

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed the building department to complete all ongoing construction projects in Allied Hospital on an urgent basis.

During her visit to Allied Hospital here on Sunday, she reviewed the pace of work in Surgical Emergency, Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) and new Block and said that caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi would inaugurate the projects very soon.

She also visited the waiting area of the hospital and said that the government was spending huge money to provide best and quality treatment facilities to patients. In this connection, no negligence and lethargy would be tolerated at any cost, she warned.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Allied Hospital Dr Muhammad Faheem Yousuf and officers of Buildings Department were also present on the occasion.