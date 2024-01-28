Officials Directed To Complete Allied Hospital Projects Urgently
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2024 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed the building department to complete all ongoing construction projects in Allied Hospital on an urgent basis.
During her visit to Allied Hospital here on Sunday, she reviewed the pace of work in Surgical Emergency, Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) and new Block and said that caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi would inaugurate the projects very soon.
She also visited the waiting area of the hospital and said that the government was spending huge money to provide best and quality treatment facilities to patients. In this connection, no negligence and lethargy would be tolerated at any cost, she warned.
Medical Superintendent (MS) Allied Hospital Dr Muhammad Faheem Yousuf and officers of Buildings Department were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Electioneering peaks9 minutes ago
-
31 Kanals state land worth Rs.21.2m reclaimed9 minutes ago
-
PPP Bahawalpur condemns removal of banners10 minutes ago
-
Lady health workers trained for election duty10 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police arrested 40 suspects during operation10 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 406 power pilferers in 24 hours20 minutes ago
-
Police carrying out flag march to maintain security during general elections30 minutes ago
-
APHC leaders pay eloquent tributes to victims of the Kupwara atrocity40 minutes ago
-
'Cotton off season management vital to abolish threat of Pink Bollworm'40 minutes ago
-
Journalist Zulif Peerzado passes away49 minutes ago
-
BISP imparts training to 7,000 deserving beneficiaries under 'digital, financial literacy initiative ..60 minutes ago
-
Election campaigns full swing across northern Sindh60 minutes ago