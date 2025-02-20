Open Menu

Officials Directed To Ensure Food Items At Prescribed Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 05:20 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Allah Noor Khan had underlined the need for taking solid measures to ensure availability of food items at the officially prescribed rates for the citizens.

He expressed these views while chairing a price review meeting which was attended by Assistant Commissioner Jandola Jamshed Alam, relevant officials, and representatives of the business community.

The meeting discussed various issues including prices, quality, and availability of essential commodities.

ADC Allah Noor Khan directed the administrative officers and the food Department officials to strictly enforce the official price lists and intensify market inspections to maintain the quality of goods.

He said it was top priority to provide quality and affordable essential items to the public and no negligence in this regard will be tolerated.

Representatives of the business community also shared their concerns and suggestions during the meeting.

