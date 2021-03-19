UrduPoint.com
Officials Directed To Ensure Tax Exemption Benefits To Rightful Beneficiaries

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Peshawar, Sardar Ali Khawaja Friday directed tax officials to ensue implementation of Circular No 9 issued by Federal board of Revenue relating to tax exemption of tribal areas.

He was chairing a meeting in Regional Tax office that among others was attended by Collector Custom Preventive, Malik Kamran, Tax Commissioner Mardan Zone, Haroon Masood, Commissioner Corporate Zone, Muhammad Tariq Jamal, Additional Collector Custom Preventive, Fahad Ali and officials of custom and Inland Revenue.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Commissioner directed implementation of circular 9 and said that government wants that benefits of tax exemption should reach to right beneficiaries adding those were found misusing the concession would be dealt accordingly.

The meeting was also briefed Collector Custom Preventive regarding tracker mechanism being used to transport goods imported for tribal areas.

Participants of the meeting decided to appoint a focal person representing both Revenue and Custom officials. It was decided that focal person would develop a mutual liaison and ensure relaying the benefits of tax exemption to beneficiaries.

More Stories From Pakistan

