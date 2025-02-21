Open Menu

Officials Directed To Resolve Citizens’ Problems Promptly

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 03:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi has urged the officials concerned to promptly resolve problems facing the citizens.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Service Delivery Center (SDC).

According to district administration, he inspected facilities provided at the center, staff attendance, and cleanliness standards.

The AC also met with the applicants, listened to their issues, and issued immediate directives for their resolution.

The officials concerned briefed about steps being taken for addressing public complaints besides apprising him of other matters relating to service delivery.

Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi directed the staff to ensure their attendance and fulfil their duties diligently to provide timely and quality services to people.

APP/slm

