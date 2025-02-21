Officials Directed To Resolve Citizens’ Problems Promptly
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 03:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi has urged the officials concerned to promptly resolve problems facing the citizens.
He expressed these views during his visit to the Service Delivery Center (SDC).
According to district administration, he inspected facilities provided at the center, staff attendance, and cleanliness standards.
The AC also met with the applicants, listened to their issues, and issued immediate directives for their resolution.
The officials concerned briefed about steps being taken for addressing public complaints besides apprising him of other matters relating to service delivery.
Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi directed the staff to ensure their attendance and fulfil their duties diligently to provide timely and quality services to people.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Noatum Maritime partners with ASRY to provide marine services in Bahrain
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives American College of Cardiology accreditation
EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure communications
ADSB, Intermarine join forces to strengthen naval capabilities
UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates
Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced
Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025
COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK
Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent
ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares
Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Officials directed to resolve citizens’ problems promptly6 minutes ago
-
Two motorcyclists killed in a road accident6 minutes ago
-
PHA makes special arrangements on Rwp Stadium Road6 minutes ago
-
KP police acquires advanced armored vehicles to combat terrorism6 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz assures to resolve issues faced by retail businesses16 minutes ago
-
Three kids beggars taken into protective custody16 minutes ago
-
Thousands of tourists flock to enjoy Murree snowfall36 minutes ago
-
HDBA delegation calls on CJP36 minutes ago
-
DPO holds “Khuli Kachehris” to resolve people’s issue36 minutes ago
-
Developed nations got progress by mother tongue: CM Murad46 minutes ago
-
Students of Government College of Technical Sialkot visit SIMAP56 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police achieves remarkable success in 23-day crackdown56 minutes ago