Officials directed to resolve peoples' problems at earliest

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Fazal Akbar on Monday directed the officials concerned to extend relief to people by resolving their problems at the earliest.

He expressed these views while chairing the district performance monthly review meeting (PMRU) in which assistant commissioners, additional assistant commissioners and heads of all department heads were present.

Rafiullah, Focal Person PMRU, gave a detailed presentation on performance of PMRU indicators.

The meeting reviewed performance of various several complaints regarding various departments and issued directions to all department heads to rectify bottlenecks in the system and take concrete measures for addressing the complaints.

He also directed to reopen all negative feedback or complaints and added that these should be resolved in accordance with the law.

The DC issued directions for enhancing inspections, ensuring clean and green activities, improving condition of bus terminals and removing illegal speed breakers etc at various places.