Officials directs to stop Acid throwing attacks in Rawalpindi

(@imziishan)

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mohammad Faisal Rana directed police officials to stop incidents of acid throwing attacks and the perpetrators behind the incident must be punished according to the law

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police , Mohammad Faisal Rana directed police officials to stop incidents of acid throwing attacks and the perpetrators behind the incident must be punished according to the law.

He gave these directions while chairing a meeting here on Thursday.

SP Potohar Syed Ali, SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal and SP Rawal Asif Masood and other were present on the occasion.

The CPO said, we have to take preventive measures to stop acid attacks for which the SHOs in their respective areas must check whether the legal requirements and SOPs are implemented at shops where acid is being sold.

If the SOPs and legal requirements are not fulfilled, legal action must be taken against the responsible, he added.

He said if any incident of acid attack occurs in the area, a case must be registered under sections of Anti Terrorism Act and the accused must immediately be arrested.