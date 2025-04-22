Open Menu

Officials Discuss CM’s Record Package To Benefit Wheat Growers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 07:23 PM

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman said on Tuesday the district administration was gearing up to enforce the record package announced by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the electronic warehousing reset policy to benefit wheat growers

Presiding over a meeting with the wheat farmers, flour mills owners and traders, the DC said that under new wheat policy the farmers would be able to store their production in the government storage facilities and added that farmers would be able to get loans equal to 75 per cent of the value of their stock from the Bank of Punjab (BoP). Farmers would be paid the price of wheat in accordance with the market price four months after the date when they had stored wheat in the government storage facilities.

She said that the increase in international wheat price would also be reflected in the domestic market and benefit would be extended to wheat farmers. She said the farmers would be issued electronic receipts of their wheat produce after these are stored in the storage facilities.

Additional deputy commissioners Khalid Abbas Siyal, Ghulam Mustafa Sehar, assistant commissioners Amir Liaquat, Sajida Razzaq, deputy director agriculture Mahr Iqbal, assistant director agriculture marketing Farhaq Zafar, were present.

District Food Controller Sufyan Asif Awan gave a detailed briefing on Punjab wheat policy.

