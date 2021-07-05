UrduPoint.com
Officials, Field Staff To Undergo Training For Anti-polio Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 28 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Secretary health South Punjab Ajmal Bhatti on Monday underlined the need for officials and field staff to undergo process of training to amass 100 per cent results in the anti-polio campaign and root out the crippling disease forever.

Jointly presiding over a meeting along with additional secretary coordination, Primary and secondary health care department Punjab, Ms Sundus Irshad, Bhatti ordered all the CEOs of district health authorities (DHAs) in South Punjab to minutely monitor the polio campaign plans in their respective districts and focus on quality of work of all individuals to leave no room for under performers.

He asked CEOs of DG Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahimyar Khan to activate their polio counters at specialized health care hospitals and monitor them to ensure that no child remain unattended.

Sundus Irshad said that health department was working on a war footing across Punjab to eradicate polio and added that CEOs would have to put all their energies to meet the objective. She said that CEOs must resolve all the problems emerged during the anti-polio campaign and to take practical steps for training of officials and field staff.

DG Health South Punjab Dr. Khalil Sikhani, WHO representative, besides CEOs of Multan, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan were in attendance while CEOs of Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Lodhran, Vehari and Layyah joined via video link.

