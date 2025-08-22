Officials From Karaty Association Visit Gymnasium
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Division Karate Association Sargodha President Azhar Iqbal and General Secretary Muhammad Naeem Khan visited the gymnasium and met District Sports Officer Ms Saima Manzoor.
They thanked the District Sports Department for organising a karate tournament on the occasion of Independence Day and expressed their gratitude for the promotion of karate.
On this occasion, District Sports Officer Madam Saima Manzoor said that the District Sports Department has always made full efforts for the promotion of sports and will cooperate in whatever way possible for the promotion of karate.
Recent Stories
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited the National University of Techn ..
Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski meets Federal Minister Chaudhry Sa ..
Swiss Deputy Head of Mission lauds Nestlé Pakistan’s Swiss heritage, contribu ..
German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2
WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from increasing heat stress
Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing cement
Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE initiative to curb cyber abuse
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American tip
ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energy Certificate
Smart and Autonomous Systems Council organises inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous We ..
Al Seer Marine unveils AI transformation strategy
FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Officials from Karaty Association visit gymnasium27 seconds ago
-
Pakistan’s renewable energy drive crucial for sustainable economic growth29 seconds ago
-
DC Jamshoro takes strict notice of illegal water discharge into KB feeder11 minutes ago
-
Police seize 10kg hashish11 minutes ago
-
8 poultry shopkeeper held for overcharging21 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh30 minutes ago
-
Chairman WAPDA visits Mohmand Dam Project, reviews construction progress30 minutes ago
-
Girls Cadet College Dera to begin classes this year: Commissioner31 minutes ago
-
Details Sought on Damages to Archaeological Sites, Museums following recent rains, floods31 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited the National University of Technology (NUTECH) and r ..39 minutes ago
-
Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski meets Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain39 minutes ago
-
Cotton Committee CEO stresses research on non-BT cotton, mechanised farming41 minutes ago