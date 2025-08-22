Open Menu

Officials From Karaty Association Visit Gymnasium

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Officials from Karaty Association visit gymnasium

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Division Karate Association Sargodha President Azhar Iqbal and General Secretary Muhammad Naeem Khan visited the gymnasium and met District Sports Officer Ms Saima Manzoor.

They thanked the District Sports Department for organising a karate tournament on the occasion of Independence Day and expressed their gratitude for the promotion of karate.

On this occasion, District Sports Officer Madam Saima Manzoor said that the District Sports Department has always made full efforts for the promotion of sports and will cooperate in whatever way possible for the promotion of karate.

Recent Stories

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited th ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited the National University of Techn ..

39 minutes ago
 Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski meet ..

Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski meets Federal Minister Chaudhry Sa ..

39 minutes ago
 Swiss Deputy Head of Mission lauds Nestlé Pakista ..

Swiss Deputy Head of Mission lauds Nestlé Pakistan’s Swiss heritage, contribu ..

53 minutes ago
 German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2

German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2

1 hour ago
 WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from incr ..

WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from increasing heat stress

1 hour ago
 Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing ce ..

Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing cement

2 hours ago
Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE init ..

Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE initiative to curb cyber abuse

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American t ..

Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American tip

3 hours ago
 ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energ ..

ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energy Certificate

3 hours ago
 Smart and Autonomous Systems Council organises ina ..

Smart and Autonomous Systems Council organises inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous We ..

3 hours ago
 Al Seer Marine unveils AI transformation strategy

Al Seer Marine unveils AI transformation strategy

4 hours ago
 FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for ..

FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan