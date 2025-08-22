Officials from Karaty Association visit gymnasium

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Division Karate Association Sargodha President Azhar Iqbal and General Secretary Muhammad Naeem Khan visited the gymnasium and met District Sports Officer Ms Saima Manzoor.

They thanked the District Sports Department for organising a karate tournament on the occasion of Independence Day and expressed their gratitude for the promotion of karate.

On this occasion, District Sports Officer Madam Saima Manzoor said that the District Sports Department has always made full efforts for the promotion of sports and will cooperate in whatever way possible for the promotion of karate.