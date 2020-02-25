Officials injured during anti-encroachment operation in Karachi

The officials of Sindh Revenue department of Bin Qasim got injured on Tuesday during anti-encroachment operation in Ghaghar Phatak area on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The officials of Sindh Revenue department of Bin Qasim got injured on Tuesday during anti-encroachment operation in Ghaghar Phatak area on Tuesday.

The Revenue officials Assistant Commissioner Bin Qasim Munshad Shahani, Mukhtiarkar Farhan Ali Jatoi, Tappadar Abdul Hazfeez Nareejo and Tappdar Allah Ditto Legahari got injured in the reported incident, said SHO Steel Town Shakir Ali.

The personnel of local police include SIP Muhammad Sharif, HC Shakir Ali and PC Aizaaz Anum have also been injured who were shifted to a JPMC hospital for treatment.

As many as 26 unknown miscreants are said to be involved in the reported incident of violence, said SHO Steel Town Shakir Ali.

The anti-encroachment activities are being carried out in different areas of the city in compliance with the directives of the Supreme Court.