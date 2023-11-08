Open Menu

Officials Inspect Camp For Repatriation Of Illegal Foreign Nationals In Khyber

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2023 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner of Khyber, Captain (R) Sanaullah Khan, along with the District Police Officer (DPO), Salim Abbas, inspected the arrangements at a camp established in Landikotal for the repatriation of illegal foreign nationals on Wednesday.

They were accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Nauman Ali Shah, District Health Officer Dr. Zafar Ali Khan, Assistant Commissioner Landikotal Arshad Ali, Tehsildar Landikotal Tamoor Khan, and other officials.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Sanaullah Khan assessed the preparations for the return of foreign nationals, including healthcare facilities, and reviewed the procedures for their repatriation. Detailed briefings were provided to Deputy Commissioner Khyber regarding the camp set up in Landikotal.

The process of repatriating illegal foreign nationals residing in the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is ongoing through the border in the Khyber district.

