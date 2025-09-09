Officials inspect Indus Riverine areas in Matiari, review relocation of residents

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Additional Director Social Welfare Matiari Muhammad Rafique Jamali and Deputy Controller Civil Defense Jalal ud Din Baati inspected the riverine (Kacha) area of the Indus River under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh.

They reviewed the relocation of people migrating from Kacha to safer places. On this occasion, Additional Director social welfare Matiari Muhammad Rafique Jamali said that the social welfare department was taking proper care of the affected people in this flood situation and was also guiding them.