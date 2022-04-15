Officials of Chinese Embassy visit Pak-China Middle School in Gwadar

The top officials of the Chinese Embassy visited Pak-China Middle School Faqir Colony in Gwadar on Friday and it was built with Chinese assistance

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :The top officials of the Chinese Embassy visited Pak-China Middle School Faqir Colony in Gwadar on Friday and it was built with Chinese assistance.

During their visit to the school, Chinese Embassy officials inspected the school building and classrooms and presented gifts of fruits to the students.

The school headmistress briefed the Chinese guests about the school. It is to be noted that this school has been constructed with the cooperation of China which has recently been upgraded from Primary to middle.

China has also provided a special grant for the construction of the middle section building of the school.