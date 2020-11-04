UrduPoint.com
Officials Of Cricket South Africa Visit SSU Headquarters

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Officials of Cricket South Africa visit SSU Headquarters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :A delegation of Cricket South Africa headed by Mike Gajjar on Wednesday visited Sindh Police's Special Security Unit Headquarters in connection to review security arrangements pertaining to expected visit of South African Cricket Team to Pakistan.

The four-member delegation was welcomed by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security and Emergency Services Division (S&ESD) Maqsood Ahmed, said a news release.

The DIGP briefed the delegation about security arrangements to be placed for the visit of South African team particularly matches to be played at National Stadium Karachi.

The DIGP S&ESD informed that advanced professional trainings have been provided to commandos of SSU, the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (S.

W.A.T) equipped with latest weapons and communication system remain alert round-the-clock as quick response force to challenge any emergency situation.

Moreover, the delegation visited different sections of SSU Headquarters and lauded the efforts of maintaining professional standard at SSU Headquarters and endeavors to further enhance the professional capabilities of police commandos.

Furthermore, the delegation expressed satisfaction over security arrangements made in context to cricket matches likely to be played at National Stadium, Karachi.

