Officials Of District Administration Visit Mosques Before Taraweeh

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 09:57 PM

The officials of the District Administration Dera Ismail Khan visited different Mosques before Taraweeh hours and inspected the arrangements issued by the provincial government about distancing between worshipers and rows

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The officials of the District Administration Dera Ismail Khan visited different Mosques before Taraweeh hours and inspected the arrangements issued by the provincial government about distancing between worshipers and rows.

According to details, administrative officers visited different Mosques of Dera and monitored the rows and distancing rows between the worshipers. The officers also met the managing committees of the Masajids and met with the Ulema, religious scholars and clerics and directed them to keep proper distance between the attributes of the worshipers and appealed for their cooperation in implementing the government code of conduct.

The officers directed the people to keep ensuring social distancing. They also appealed to the people to play a role stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

Try to keep a distance and urge children and the elderly to pray at home and play their part in eradicating the coronavirus and cooperate with the government and administration.

On this occasion, the religious scholars assured full cooperation from the government and administration.

