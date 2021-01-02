UrduPoint.com
Officials Of Food Department Inspect Food Items

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 11:40 AM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) ::On the directives of the Secretary Food, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower the officials of the food department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa paid a surprise visit to different areas and checked the quality of edibles items.

According to detail, Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan after receiving complaints directed the food officials to visit different bazaars and check the quality of food besides inspecting the price list issued by the district administration and should take immediate action against the violators.

The officials of the food department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also check subsidized Atta. The officials were asked to monitor, strict directions were given to shopkeeper to refrain from hoarding, and profiteering, otherwise their wheat quota will be suspended. Samples of wheat flour were drawn and sent to food laboratory for analysis of quality.

