Officials Of Food Deptt Jailed In Sukkur

Fri 18th December 2020 | 04:08 PM

The Accountability Court, Sukkur, while hearing a Rs 628 million NAB reference against nine food department officials for misappropriating the amount during wheat procurement and jailed District Food Controller Iqbal Memon, Deputy Director Food Sukkur Rafiq Ahmed and ex-deputy director Food Anees-ur-Rehman

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The Accountability Court, Sukkur, while hearing a Rs 628 million NAB reference against nine food department officials for misappropriating the amount during wheat procurement and jailed District Food Controller Iqbal Memon, Deputy Director Food Sukkur Rafiq Ahmed and ex-deputy director Food Anees-ur-Rehman.

The judge of Accountability Court, Sukkur, Fareed Anwar Kazi, heard the NAB reference on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Accountability Court, Sukkur, also heard two NAB reference of Rs740 million in assets beyond means case and another case of embezzlement of Rs360 million in procurement of machinery and maintenance case against CM's Adviser for Prisons Aijaz Khan Jakhrani and others. After the preliminary hearing,the judge adjourned the case till January 2.

