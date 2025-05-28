Officials of FPCCI, UBG call on Chief Minister Bugti

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Officials of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the United Business Group (UBG) called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday.

Governor KPK Faisal Karim Kundi, provincial ministers and parliamentarians, as well as officials of the Balochistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry were also present on the occasion.

Prayers were also offered for the repose of the souls of the martyrs of the Khuzdar tragedy on this occasion.

Addressing the business community, the chief minister welcomed them on their arrival in Balochistan.

He said that the provincial government would provide a conducive environment for investors to invest in Balochistan and would also welcome the best suggestions of the business community regarding the promotion of investment in the province.

He said that the provincial government has always encouraged legal trade and discouraged smuggling so that legal trade can be promoted.

He said that FPCCI and UBG could play a key role in the development of economic zones in the province, there are investment opportunities in many sectors including mining, solar energy and oil and gas in the province.

He said that incumbent provincial government is taking measures that investors would establish industries in the province which would create employment opportunities in the area.

He said that the provincial government has launched a skill development program for the youth, the aim of which is to make them skilled and facilitate them in providing employment.

The chief minister said that vigorous efforts are being made to improve the law and order situation in the province and it has been the priority of the provincial government since day one to provide a suitable and conducive environment for investment to all investors.

The President of FPCCI and UBG and other officials appreciated the efforts of the chief minister.

CM Bugti specially praised the efforts of Vice Chairman Balochistan board of Investment and Trade Bilal Khan Kakar for his efforts in promoting investment in the province.

On this occasion, the Federation of Pakistan, the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Patron-in-Chief of the United Business Group also presented souvenirs to the chief minister.