Officials of Islamabad police attend training to improve investigation skills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Officials of Islamabad Police attended one-week long training aimed at improve their investigation skills following directions of Chief Justice apex court to all police heads for joint training of police with prosecutors and judges.

Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa in the meeting on Police Reforms Implementation Committee directed all IGPs to coordinate with federal and provincial judicial academies for joint training of police with prosecutors and judges.

Accordingly, IGP Islamabad Mr. Aamir Zulfiqar Khan constituted a team of officers headed by AIG Establishment Mr. Kamran Adil to enter into Focus Group Discussion (FDG) with the Federal Judicial academy (FJA).

The FDG between the ICT Police and FJA resulted in development of one week training programme that started on June 24, 2019.

Police officers of ICT participated in the training that included prosecutors and judges. The training ended last day and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed was the chief guest and distributed the certificates to the participants.

Director General FJA Hayat Ali Shah, Director Academics Mr. Fakharuzaman and District and Sessions Judge Mr. Sohail Nasir along with all SSPs, Zonal SPs and SDPOs participated in the ceremony.

DIG (Operations) said that Islamabad Police look forward to further joint trainings and is trying to improve investigation skills of its officers.