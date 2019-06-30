UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Officials Of Islamabad Police Attend Training To Improve Investigation Skills

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 02:40 PM

Officials of Islamabad police attend training to improve investigation skills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Officials of Islamabad Police attended one-week long training aimed at improve their investigation skills following directions of Chief Justice apex court to all police heads for joint training of police with prosecutors and judges.

Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa in the meeting on Police Reforms Implementation Committee directed all IGPs to coordinate with federal and provincial judicial academies for joint training of police with prosecutors and judges.

Accordingly, IGP Islamabad Mr. Aamir Zulfiqar Khan constituted a team of officers headed by AIG Establishment Mr. Kamran Adil to enter into Focus Group Discussion (FDG) with the Federal Judicial academy (FJA).

The FDG between the ICT Police and FJA resulted in development of one week training programme that started on June 24, 2019.

Police officers of ICT participated in the training that included prosecutors and judges. The training ended last day and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed was the chief guest and distributed the certificates to the participants.

Director General FJA Hayat Ali Shah, Director Academics Mr. Fakharuzaman and District and Sessions Judge Mr. Sohail Nasir along with all SSPs, Zonal SPs and SDPOs participated in the ceremony.

DIG (Operations) said that Islamabad Police look forward to further joint trainings and is trying to improve investigation skills of its officers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Islamabad Supreme Court Police Nasir June 2019 All Court

Recent Stories

Dolphin force deployed in Murree for tourists' sec ..

57 minutes ago

Saudi-led coalition intercepts two Houthi drones t ..

1 hour ago

PM Imran forms Pakistan’s first ever youth counc ..

1 hour ago

Gas prices increased significantly, notification i ..

2 hours ago

Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz dedicate win to Pakistani s ..

2 hours ago

Divided by borders, united by cricket: Pakistan to ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.