Officials Of Pakistan Railways Inspect Dadu-Kotri Infrastructure

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Officials of Pakistan Railways inspect Dadu-Kotri infrastructure

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Divisional Superintendent, Pakistan Railways, Karachi Division, Arshad Salam Khattak along with other officers of his division on Thursday conducted annual special inspection of the 181 kilometers long single line ML-II track from Dadu to Kotri.

According to a press release issued by Pakistan Railways the track and its right-of-way area were examined during the running train process called window trailing, where as the entire infrastructure entailing manned as well as unmanned level crossings, bridges, level between rails, conditions of stations and available record at all the stations en-route were inspected physically by the visiting officers.

It was mentioned that PR operates 213Up/214Down Moen-jo-Daro Express between Kotri and Rohri on this line.

The anomalies that were pointed out four months ago, on August 24, during the inspection conducted by Federal Government Inspector of Railways (FGIR) had been rectified by the Divisional Superintendent.

The paraphernalia available to the level crossing's staff was checked and their operational understanding was also judged during the inspection.

Running test of the deputed staff was further said to be conducted to help determine their physical ability to cope with any untoward situation.

As per customary practice, cash prizes were given to the staff members for their sound knowledge and display of skills.

