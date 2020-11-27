UrduPoint.com
Officials Ordered To Check Private Schools, Colleges Open Despite Ban

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Officials ordered to check private schools, colleges open despite ban

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :While taking notice of private schools continuing business despite closure orders due to coronavirus epidemic, Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Friday ordered education officials to start checking private schools, colleges and academies, observing that lives of the children valuable all other priorities.

Presiding over a meeting to review education department's performance from September 15 to November 25, Sherazi said that protecting lives of students was the foremost priority amid worsening situation regarding novel coronavirus and warned that no one would be allowed to open school, colleges or tution centres.

He asked education department officials to check the private educational institutions instead of sitting in their offices.

He said that teachers should maintain contact with students for their guidance through different means of communications and initiate online classes upon receiving orders from the government.

Officials informed DC that inspection of education institutions revealed that fourteen teachers were absent from their duty and have been issued warning while inquiry was in progress against three teachers.

