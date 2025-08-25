Officials Pay Tribute To Services Of Outgoing DC Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan
August 25, 2025
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) A simple but graceful farewell ceremony was held at the Divisional Headquarters Abbottabad in honour of Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan on the occasion of his transfer.
Commissioner Hazara Division Fayaz Ali Shah attended the event as the chief guest.
The ceremony was also joined by Station Commander Station Headquarters, Chairman DRC, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners, and other senior officials.
Speaking on the occasion, participants lauded the services of Capt. (R) Sanaullah Khan as Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, acknowledging his commitment and contributions. He was seen off with prayers and best wishes for his future responsibilities and for his continued role in the welfare of the people.
