Officials performing security duties for PSL be well briefed; orders IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Thursday said that the officers and personnel deployed on security duties for mega event of PSL should be well briefed about their responsibilities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Thursday said that the officers and personnel deployed on security duties for mega event of PSL should be well briefed about their responsibilities.

The IGP has directed the officers concerned to ensure extraordinary security / traffic measures for PSL cricket Season Five, said a statement.

He said that the security protocol as per international standards be ensured for the players, foreign delegates, guests, staff attending the mega event.

Sindh Police chief ordered for strict monitoring from Command and Control Center CPO, besides to enhance monitoring on main thoroughfares from Airport to Hotel and Hotel to Stadium. He also asked to keep the reserved platoons on high-alert.