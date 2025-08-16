Open Menu

Officials Promoted

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Officials promoted

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government promoted officers of the department of Pest Warning and Quality

Control of Pesticides from Grade 19 to 20 and appointed them at various positions

across the province.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Agriculture department, Dr Aamir Rasool was appointed

as Director General, Pest Warning & Quality Control of Pesticides, Punjab.

Ahmad Naveed Ahsan was posted as Additional Director General, Pest Warning (Central Zone), Faisalabad.

Haroon Ghani was designated as Additional Director General (Headquarters), Lahore.

Ilyas Raza Kolachi was appointed as Additional Director General (South Zone), Multan.

The postings were made in accordance with Notification No SOEI-I-46/25 issued by the Services and General Administration department (S&GAD), the Punjab government.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Self-Defence takes lead in fifth round ope ..

Sharjah Self-Defence takes lead in fifth round opener of Khaled bin Mohamed bin ..

51 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed, Egypt's Minister of Higher Educa ..

Sultan bin Ahmed, Egypt's Minister of Higher Education discuss strategic partner ..

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan

UAE condemns terrorist attack in northern Pakistan

3 hours ago
 European leaders welcome President Trump’s effor ..

European leaders welcome President Trump’s efforts to end war in Ukraine

3 hours ago
 MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever ..

MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students

4 hours ago
 Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers

4 hours ago
Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakist ..

Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards

5 hours ago
 Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday

7 hours ago
 Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Pu ..

Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain

8 hours ago
 Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu ..

Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..

8 hours ago
 Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli stri ..

Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

9 hours ago
 Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy ra ..

Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan