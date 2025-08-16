Officials promoted

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government promoted officers of the department of Pest Warning and Quality

Control of Pesticides from Grade 19 to 20 and appointed them at various positions

across the province.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Agriculture department, Dr Aamir Rasool was appointed

as Director General, Pest Warning & Quality Control of Pesticides, Punjab.

Ahmad Naveed Ahsan was posted as Additional Director General, Pest Warning (Central Zone), Faisalabad.

Haroon Ghani was designated as Additional Director General (Headquarters), Lahore.

Ilyas Raza Kolachi was appointed as Additional Director General (South Zone), Multan.

The postings were made in accordance with Notification No SOEI-I-46/25 issued by the Services and General Administration department (S&GAD), the Punjab government.