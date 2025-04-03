Open Menu

Officials Review Tourist Facilities In Kaghan Valley Ahead Of Tourism Season

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 04:40 PM

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Following the directives of Advisor for Tourism, Culture, and Archaeology Zahid Chan Zeb Deputy Director Admin & Accounts Sohail Khan, along with other officials, visited the tourist destinations of Shogran, Paras, Kiwi, and Kaghan ahead of the tourist season.

The visit aimed to assess tourist facilities and review necessary arrangements. During the tour, officials met with local representatives, traders, hotel owners, and office bearers of the Hotels Association. Discussions focused on projects to promote tourism in the valley and ways to enhance facilities for visitors.

In Kaghan, a delegation led by local Village Council Nazim Iftikhar Shah, along with Azm-e-Naujawan Group General Secretary Shakir Zaman and Kaghan Hotels Association General Secretary Manzoor Qureshi, highlighted key issues.

These included the construction of roads to two major tourist spots, water supply concerns, road infrastructure development, and the need for an excavator, dispensary, and ambulance for Kaghan.

Deputy Director Sohail Khan assured the delegation that all possible measures would be taken to address these concerns. Meanwhile, the Hotels Association pledged full cooperation in providing accommodation for the Tourism Police. Officials also expressed gratitude to the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) for sprinkling water in the Kaghan Bazaar to mitigate dust pollution.

