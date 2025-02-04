Open Menu

Officials Stressed To Address Citizens’ Issues Promptly

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Officials stressed to address citizens’ issues promptly

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Headquarters Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi has underlined the need for taking solid measures to resolve problems of people at the earliest.

He expressed these views during a visit to Service Delivery Center(SDC) where he reviewed facilities put in place for people.

According to the district administration, the AC also checked the staff attendance, cleanliness, and other services being provided to the public.

During the visit, he met with the people present and inquired about their issues.

He issued directives to the staff concerned to resolve the issues of the citizens on the spot.

He also emphasized the need for ensuring staff attendance during office hours to provide every possible facility to the public.

Recent Stories

International Day of Human Fraternity key to foste ..

International Day of Human Fraternity key to fostering tolerance, coexistence: M ..

13 seconds ago
 TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in sh ..

TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in shaping future

15 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therm ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therme Dubai’ project

30 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘ ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘Year of Ocean’

45 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises inaugural Heritage Forum f ..

2 hours ago
Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID

Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three-separate Shaheens’ teams fo ..

3 hours ago
 When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Ara ..

When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?

3 hours ago
 Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to ma ..

Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of de ..

Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of development

4 hours ago
 Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today

Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan