Officials Stressed To Address Citizens’ Issues Promptly
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Headquarters Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi has underlined the need for taking solid measures to resolve problems of people at the earliest.
He expressed these views during a visit to Service Delivery Center(SDC) where he reviewed facilities put in place for people.
According to the district administration, the AC also checked the staff attendance, cleanliness, and other services being provided to the public.
During the visit, he met with the people present and inquired about their issues.
He issued directives to the staff concerned to resolve the issues of the citizens on the spot.
He also emphasized the need for ensuring staff attendance during office hours to provide every possible facility to the public.
