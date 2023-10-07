Officials, students visit Police Tahaffuz Markaz

Deputy Director National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Sargodha Maher Omar Daraz Jhawari, along with Chairperson Social Work Department Madam Binish Ijaz, visited Police Tahaffuz Markaz Sargodha, here on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Deputy Director National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Sargodha Maher Omar Daraz Jhawari, along with Chairperson Social Work Department Madam Binish Ijaz, visited Police Tahaffuz Markaz Sargodha, here on Saturday.

Assistant Director Education NCHD Asif Ali Tarar, Assistant Director Literacy NCHD Dr. Amina Tahir Warraich, Yasir Cheema, Ishfaq Ahmad lecturer Social Work Department, Field Officer NCHD and students of Social Work and Sociology Department, University of Sargodha, also accompanied them.

Sheikh Safdar Iqbal In-charge/ Focal Person Police Tahaffuz Markaz thoroughly briefed the visitors about the role of Police Tahaffuz Markaz and its performance. District Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran told students that the Markaz was established to provide better facilities to the destitute, weak and deprived sections and to give them a respectable position in society.

A representative of the transgender community had also been appointed as a a Victim Support Officer at the centre through which the transgender community in particular, and all other disadvantaged sections, are being facilitated.

The DPO Sargodha, while giving a briefing with reference to the Friends of Police, said that it was an initiative of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar and its main purpose was to increase connection with the youth and strengthen the relationship with the public.

Chairperson Social Work Department Madam Binish Ijaz said that begging was one of the most growing concerns of Pakistani society, which is now turning into a major social problem. The number of beggars is increasing rapidly; we should make efforts for welfare of beggars because they are also part of society and thus the protection of human rights could be ensured, she added.

Deputy Director Maher Omar Daraz Jhawari said that the NCHD Sargodha was playing its role at grass-roots level with the support of all stakeholders to achieve the National Development Goals through Adult Literacy Programme, Benazir Talimi wazaif Programme, registration of Deeni Madaris and Volunteerism for Community Development.

At the end, the DPO Sargodha awarded Friends of Police badges to all participants.