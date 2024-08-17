Open Menu

Officials Suspended Under Awami Agenda Program

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Officials suspended under Awami Agenda Program

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Motasim Billah Shah and Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram Chitrali on Saturday visited various offices, schools and hospitals under the Awami Agenda program and suspended 35 officials.

According to details, the commissioner visited offices of health, education, excise and taxation department, WSSC areas and Grid Stations.

Officials of the education department, two lady doctors for absenteeism and a supervisor of Water and Sanitation Services Company were suspended for negligence.

Related Topics

Education Water Company Kohat

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

2 hours ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

2 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

4 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

4 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan