Officials suspended under Awami Agenda Program

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Motasim Billah Shah and Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram Chitrali on Saturday visited various offices, schools and hospitals under the Awami Agenda program and suspended 35 officials.

According to details, the commissioner visited offices of health, education, excise and taxation department, WSSC areas and Grid Stations.

Officials of the education department, two lady doctors for absenteeism and a supervisor of Water and Sanitation Services Company were suspended for negligence.