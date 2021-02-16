Officials to face action on failure to achieve target of taxes recovery: Chawla

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Tuesday directed all concerned officers to make efforts for recovery of all taxes.

Secretary Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control department Ajaz Memon and other officials concerned were also present.

The Sindh Minister directed the official concerned that in case of failure to achieve the tax targets, the departmental action would be taken against the negligent officials.