Officials to face dismissal from service over not achieving dues targets, says MEPCO Chief Engineer

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has decided to dismiss the officials and employees from service over not achieving the dues recovery targets.

The matter will be determined in light of the financial year 2022-23 results. MEPCO Chief Engineer/Director Customer Services, Jam Gul Muhammad Zahid, expressed these views while addressing Multan Circle officials here on Thursday.

He said that the Ministry has directed the mandatory achievement of the set targets during the ongoing month.

He further said that the officials will remain on their positions over showing the best performance while the officers with poor performance to be removed from their posts and departmental action be taken.

Jam Gul Muhammad said that it was our responsibility to meet the shortfall of 100 percent recovery.

He ordered to immediately disconnect the connections of all government Institutions/departments over non payment of running bills/arrears/dues.

He also warned action against officials/employees over wrong reading/wrong billing/overbilling/issuing wrong detection bills and failing to publish pictorial reading.

He asked the SDOs to get mobilized to collect payments from disputed amounts/permanent and running defaulters and to provide the lists of running defaulters to recovery staff on daily basis.

Superintending Engineer MEPCO Multan circle Farhan Shabbir Malik briefed the Chief Engineer on the performance of the circle.

Deputy Commercial Manager Irshad Hussain Syal, Deputy Director Technical Ghulam Mohiuddin Maitla, Additional XEN ATB Taj Mehmood Qamar, XEN Cantt division Babar Ali Gujjar, XEN City division Muhammad Waseem Akhtar and other officials were present.