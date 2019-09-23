Officials to land in prison on corruption: Commissioner Multan

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu on Monday warned officials to mend their ways and stop demanding 'Mithai' from public, saying that wrongdoers would be sent to jail

During a visit to the Registry Branch here, commissioner asked officials to serve the people adding that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was himself monitoring officers' performance and service delivery.

"Those demanding 'Mithai' from people would instead face the jail menu," an official release quoted the commissioner as saying.

He said that whole staff would face the music in case of corruption related complaint.

He asked officials to ensure speedy services regarding 'Fard Milkiyat', and registration without compromising on transparency.

He said that Registry Branch's performance would be monitored round the clock.

He said that officials should make proper arrangements for people including separate waiting rooms, wash rooms and counters for ladies.

Sub-Registrars City and Sadar informed the commissioner that all the relevant information has been displayed through banners at the offices while additional counters have been set up for complaints redressal.

Assistant commissioner general Khawaja Umair also accompanied the commissioner on the occasion.