UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Officials To Land In Prison On Corruption: Commissioner Multan

Muhammad Irfan 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 08:49 PM

Officials to land in prison on corruption: Commissioner Multan

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu on Monday warned officials to mend their ways and stop demanding 'Mithai' from public, saying that wrongdoers would be sent to jail

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu on Monday warned officials to mend their ways and stop demanding 'Mithai' from public, saying that wrongdoers would be sent to jail.

During a visit to the Registry Branch here, commissioner asked officials to serve the people adding that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was himself monitoring officers' performance and service delivery.

"Those demanding 'Mithai' from people would instead face the jail menu," an official release quoted the commissioner as saying.

He said that whole staff would face the music in case of corruption related complaint.

He asked officials to ensure speedy services regarding 'Fard Milkiyat', and registration without compromising on transparency.

He said that Registry Branch's performance would be monitored round the clock.

He said that officials should make proper arrangements for people including separate waiting rooms, wash rooms and counters for ladies.

Sub-Registrars City and Sadar informed the commissioner that all the relevant information has been displayed through banners at the offices while additional counters have been set up for complaints redressal.

Assistant commissioner general Khawaja Umair also accompanied the commissioner on the occasion.

Related Topics

Corruption Chief Minister Music Jail Visit All From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Rise in Industrial usage of CNG is increasingly la ..

4 minutes ago

Ultra-running legend Kouros to grace Al Marmoom Ul ..

4 minutes ago

No need for Google to apply 'right to be forgotten ..

13 minutes ago

Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

13 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks snap six-day losing run 24 Septem ..

15 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.