Officials to offer Namaz-e-Istasqa on Friday for rain

Director General agriculture (extension) Punjab Dr. Anjum Ali directed officers and officials of agriculture department across the province to offer special prayers for rain, "Namaz-e-Istasqa", on Friday 11 am at their respective offices to seek divine help for rain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Director General agriculture (extension) Punjab Dr. Anjum Ali directed officers and officials of agriculture department across the province to offer special prayers for rain, "Namaz-e-Istasqa", on Friday 11 am at their respective offices to seek divine help for rain.

HE said farmers completed almost 90 percent wheat sowing in the province by the end of Nov 2021 as per target and the crop direly need rain for good production.

Punjab agriculture department was running a comprehensive advocacy campaign guiding farmers to employ the best agronomic practices to ensure that the 22 Metric Ton wheat production target was achieved in Punjab, an news release said.

The spokesman said Punjab was facing 28 percent water shortage and dry spell was not good for better crop.

The dry weather was not only causing smog but also making it difficult for the farming community to get targeted production of wheat. He said 90 percent sowing of wheat had been completed in Punjab while sowing of gram was also near completion and both crops direly needed water.

He said farmers and agriculture department were doing their best for bumper wheat production. That is why, he added, it has been decided to offer Namaz-e-Istasqa for rain.