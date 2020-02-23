UrduPoint.com
Officials Transfers Has No Link With First Wife's Visit To Pakpattan : Dr Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 10:20 PM

Officials transfers has no link with first wife's visit to Pakpattan : Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that the transfers of government officials in Punjab has no link with the Pakpattan visit of first lady.

In a tweet message, she said the news item being attributed to the recent visit of first lady were baseless, concocted and far from the reality.

She said linking the transfers with the visit were pitiable and condemnable. The first lady indeed dislikes protocol, so the question of getting any protocol does not arise especially at the sacred place like the shrine of Baba Farid-ud-Din Ganj Shakar (RA).

