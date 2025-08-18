Officials visit flood-hit areas of Baffa, compensation assured for victims

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) In the aftermath of recent torrential rains and flash floods that claimed more tha dozen lives and destroyed several houses in Tehsil Baffa, government officials on Monday visited the affected communities to review the situation and express solidarity with victims.

On the directives of the provincial government and instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, along with Assistant Commissioner-II Muhammad Faraz Qureshi, visited the disaster-hit localities of Neelban and Dheri Haleem.

During the visit, they met with the affected residents, displaced families, and the legal heirs of those who lost their lives in the calamity a couple of days ago. The officials assured victims that in cases where documentation and verification are complete, compensation payments would be released within the next 24 hours.