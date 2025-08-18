Open Menu

Officials Visit Flood-hit Areas Of Baffa, Compensation Assured For Victims

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Officials visit flood-hit areas of Baffa, compensation assured for victims

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) In the aftermath of recent torrential rains and flash floods that claimed more tha dozen lives and destroyed several houses in Tehsil Baffa, government officials on Monday visited the affected communities to review the situation and express solidarity with victims.

On the directives of the provincial government and instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, along with Assistant Commissioner-II Muhammad Faraz Qureshi, visited the disaster-hit localities of Neelban and Dheri Haleem.

During the visit, they met with the affected residents, displaced families, and the legal heirs of those who lost their lives in the calamity a couple of days ago. The officials assured victims that in cases where documentation and verification are complete, compensation payments would be released within the next 24 hours.

Recent Stories

Nakheel awards AED2.6 billion contract for Bay Vil ..

Nakheel awards AED2.6 billion contract for Bay Villas project in Dubai

11 minutes ago
 Awqaf Dubai’s endowment shares portfolio surpass ..

Awqaf Dubai’s endowment shares portfolio surpasses AED9 million in H1

1 hour ago
 IFZA launches new Free Zone in Panama

IFZA launches new Free Zone in Panama

1 hour ago
 UAE's Rashid Al Mulla claims bronze at Aquabike Wo ..

UAE's Rashid Al Mulla claims bronze at Aquabike World Championship in Indonesia

2 hours ago
 UAE firm begins construction of 50 MW solar proj ..

UAE firm begins construction of 50 MW solar project in Central African Republi ..

2 hours ago
 NDMA issues fresh flood warning as monsoon rains l ..

NDMA issues fresh flood warning as monsoon rains lash Punjab, KP and AJK

2 hours ago
PCB chairman directs to finalize central contract ..

PCB chairman directs to finalize central contracts of national cricketers for 2 ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Acting Gove ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Acting Governor General of Solomon Island ..

3 hours ago
 Bolivia's presidential vote heads to runoff

Bolivia's presidential vote heads to runoff

3 hours ago
 UAE marks World Humanitarian Day, pledges support ..

UAE marks World Humanitarian Day, pledges support for vulnerable

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan