Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Officials Visit Panja Sahib To Ensure Foolproof Security Arrangements For Vaisakhi Mela

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Officials visit Panja Sahib to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Vaisakhi Mela

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza and District Police Officer Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan visited Gurdwara Sri Panja Hassanabdal.

DSP Syed Kazim Abbas also accompanied them.

Talking to APP, DC & DPO said the security of any religious festival is the first duty of District Management to provide foolproof security to all Sikh pilgrims from home and abroad on the occasion of Baisakhi Mela.

DC & DPO reviewed the security arrangements and route security arrangements for all Sikh pilgrims coming from abroad and domestically on the occasion of Baisakhi Mela 2023 and issued instructions for foolproof security.

DC and DPO checked the control room of Gurdwara Sri Panja Hassanabdal and directed that all CCTV cameras should be in working position at all times.

Related Topics

Police Attock All From

Recent Stories

Al-Azhar lauds global achievements of General Auth ..

Al-Azhar lauds global achievements of General Authority of Islamic Affairs

36 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions ..

Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

2 hours ago
 â€˜Itâ€™s your last week,â€™ Fawad Chaudhary asks ..

â€˜Itâ€™s your last week,â€™ Fawad Chaudhary asks Maryam Â â€˜to pack thingsâ€™

2 hours ago
 â€˜Whether going to jail for an ideology should no ..

â€˜Whether going to jail for an ideology should not be a matter of pride,â€™ Mar ..

2 hours ago
 BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

2 hours ago
 Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.