Officials visit Panja Sahib to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Vaisakhi Mela

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza and District Police Officer Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan visited Gurdwara Sri Panja Hassanabdal.

DSP Syed Kazim Abbas also accompanied them.

Talking to APP, DC & DPO said the security of any religious festival is the first duty of District Management to provide foolproof security to all Sikh pilgrims from home and abroad on the occasion of Baisakhi Mela.

DC & DPO reviewed the security arrangements and route security arrangements for all Sikh pilgrims coming from abroad and domestically on the occasion of Baisakhi Mela 2023 and issued instructions for foolproof security.

DC and DPO checked the control room of Gurdwara Sri Panja Hassanabdal and directed that all CCTV cameras should be in working position at all times.