UrduPoint.com

Officials Warned Of Action On Not Meeting Revenue Recovery Targets

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Officials warned of action on not meeting revenue recovery targets

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Azooba Azeem Friday asked the revenue officials to speed up the recovery process and warned that explanations would be sought from those falling short of the target at the close of the fiscal year 2022-23

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Azooba Azeem Friday asked the revenue officials to speed up the recovery process and warned that explanations would be sought from those falling short of the target at the close of the fiscal year 2022-23.

Presiding over a meeting, she said that Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu has ordered that the ongoing campaign for the recovery of water rate (Aabiyana), agriculture income tax, and other receivables must be accelerated to meet the targets assigned.

Assistant commissioners, Tahsildars, and ADLRs gave a briefing to ADCR on the status of revenue recovery.

Azooba Azeem also directed officials to improve service delivery at Land Record Centres.

Related Topics

Water Agriculture From

Recent Stories

7-day anti-polio campaign in 12 districts from May ..

7-day anti-polio campaign in 12 districts from May 15

9 minutes ago
 Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

9 minutes ago
 ATC sends 12 PTI workers to jail for identificatio ..

ATC sends 12 PTI workers to jail for identification parade

9 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

9 minutes ago
 NBCUniversal Announces Departure of Ad Chief, Rumo ..

NBCUniversal Announces Departure of Ad Chief, Rumored to Become Twitter's CEO

7 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.