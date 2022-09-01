Officials warned of strict action against unfair distribution of relief items

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dera Division Amir Afaq on Thursday vowed to ensure that each flood victim receives relief items timely and warned that strict action would be taken against officials if found involved in unfair distribution of relief consignments among flood victims in the district.

He expressed these views while visiting several flood affected areas of the district along with Provincial Minister for Provincial Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur.

He said that relief items were only meant for the flood affected people who should be extended relief at all costs by delivering them relief items timely.

He said the district administration was committed to providing all kind assistance to the displaced people and observed that any negligence on the part of any official to ensure fair distribution of relief goods would not be tolerated.

Besides reviewing rescue and relief activities, the Commissioner also directed for early opening of access roads and was informed that restoration work was smoothly continuing with help of heavy machinery on the N-55 Highway from Prova to Mahra.

The provincial minister said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking various measures to provide immediate assistance to flood victims and directed the officials concerned to ensure that flood affected people in remote areas received relief items.

He said that the government would not rest unless flood affected people were completely resettled in their respective areas.

It should be noted that Commissioner Dera has issued instructions to all concerned agencies to complete the rehabilitation of all the disconnected roads as soon as possible to ensure access to the areas which had been left disconnected due to flood.

Deputy Commissioner Dera Nasrullah Khan and Assistant Commissioner Farhan Ahmed were also present on this occasion.