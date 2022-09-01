UrduPoint.com

Officials Warned Of Strict Action Against Unfair Distribution Of Relief Items

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Officials warned of strict action against unfair distribution of relief items

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Dera Division Amir Afaq on Thursday vowed to ensure that each flood victim receives relief items timely and warned that strict action would be taken against officials if found involved in unfair distribution of relief consignments among flood victims in the district.

He expressed these views while visiting several flood affected areas of the district along with Provincial Minister for Provincial Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur.

He said that relief items were only meant for the flood affected people who should be extended relief at all costs by delivering them relief items timely.

He said the district administration was committed to providing all kind assistance to the displaced people and observed that any negligence on the part of any official to ensure fair distribution of relief goods would not be tolerated.

Besides reviewing rescue and relief activities, the Commissioner also directed for early opening of access roads and was informed that restoration work was smoothly continuing with help of heavy machinery on the N-55 Highway from Prova to Mahra.

The provincial minister said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking various measures to provide immediate assistance to flood victims and directed the officials concerned to ensure that flood affected people in remote areas received relief items.

He said that the government would not rest unless flood affected people were completely resettled in their respective areas.

It should be noted that Commissioner Dera has issued instructions to all concerned agencies to complete the rehabilitation of all the disconnected roads as soon as possible to ensure access to the areas which had been left disconnected due to flood.

Deputy Commissioner Dera Nasrullah Khan and Assistant Commissioner Farhan Ahmed were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood All From Government

Recent Stories

Intâ€™l community pledges support to help flood vi ..

Intâ€™l community pledges support to help flood victims: FO Spokesperson

7 minutes ago
 Footballer Maria Khan excited to represent Pakista ..

Footballer Maria Khan excited to represent Pakistan at international level

12 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan to bear Laal Singh Chaddhaâ€™s INR100 c ..

Aamir Khan to bear Laal Singh Chaddhaâ€™s INR100 crores losses Â 

48 minutes ago
 HBL Launches Konnect Islamic Account

HBL Launches Konnect Islamic Account

1 hour ago
 Zara Noor Abbas's reel with her gang goes viral on ..

Zara Noor Abbas's reel with her gang goes viral on social media

1 hour ago
 Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

Govt decides to generate electricity from solar

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.