OGDC Commences Gas, Condensate Production From Soghri North Well-1

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2025 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC) on Friday announced the successful commencement of gas and condensate production from Soghri North Well-1 in the Soghri Block located in Attock district of Punjab.

The announcement follows the company’s earlier disclosure on March 17, 2025, regarding a significant gas and condensate discovery at Soghri North Well-1, said a news release of OGDCL.

The well has a production capacity of 14.0 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas and 430 barrels per day (BPD) of condensate.

To ensure early monetization of this discovery, OGDC has completed the laying of an 8-inch, 14-kilometre flow line connecting the well to the Dakhni Plant for gas processing.

The processed gas is being injected into the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) network, contributing directly to meeting the country’s growing energy needs.

As operator of the Soghri Exploration License with 100 percent working interest, OGDC has taken another step in line with its strategy to fast-track production from new discoveries.

The company is committed to enhancing Pakistan’s energy security, supporting industrial and domestic consumers, and driving sustainable development through responsible resource management.

OGDC will continue to pursue exploration and development activities across the country to unlock indigenous hydrocarbon potential and reduce reliance on energy imports.

