OGDCL Announces Gas,condensate Discovery At Bettani-02 Well In Lakki Marwat
Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 10:03 PM
Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s leading exploration and production company, on Friday announced a significant gas and condensate discovery in the Samanasuk Formation, an exploratory zone, at the Bettani-02 (Slant) well located in the Laki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
According to a news release OGDCL is the operator of the Wali Exploration License with a 100% working interest.
The Bettani-02 (Slant) well was spudded as an appraisal effort and drilled to a depth of 5,080 meters into the Shinawari Formation.
Subsequent testing of the well, using the Cased Hole Drill Stem Test (DST-1), revealed a flow rate of 2.14 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas and 74 barrels of condensate per day (BCPD) on a 32/64” choke, with a wellhead flowing pressure of 435 psi.
This marks the first-ever hydrocarbon discovery in the Samanasuk formation within the Wali Exploration License. It has further extended the hydrocarbon play area in the southwestern part of the Bannu Basin and de-risked the exploration potential of deeper reservoirs in the region. OGDCL has already designed a comprehensive exploration program to further enhance energy self-reliance in the country.
The discovery marks an important step in unlocking the energy potential of the region. By successfully de-risking exploration in the deeper reservoirs of the Bannu Basin, OGDCL has paved the way for further hydrocarbon exploration, crucial for addressing Pakistan's growing energy needs.
OGDCL announces gas,condensate discovery at Bettani-02 Well in Lakki Marwat
