OGDCL Announces Gas,condensate Discovery At Bettani-02 Well In Lakki Marwat

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 10:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s leading exploration and production company, on Friday announced a significant gas and condensate discovery in the Samanasuk Formation, an exploratory zone, at the Bettani-02 (Slant) well located in the Laki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a news release OGDCL is the operator of the Wali Exploration License with a 100% working interest.

The Bettani-02 (Slant) well was spudded as an appraisal effort and drilled to a depth of 5,080 meters into the Shinawari Formation.

Subsequent testing of the well, using the Cased Hole Drill Stem Test (DST-1), revealed a flow rate of 2.14 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas and 74 barrels of condensate per day (BCPD) on a 32/64” choke, with a wellhead flowing pressure of 435 psi.

This marks the first-ever hydrocarbon discovery in the Samanasuk formation within the Wali Exploration License. It has further extended the hydrocarbon play area in the southwestern part of the Bannu Basin and de-risked the exploration potential of deeper reservoirs in the region. OGDCL has already designed a comprehensive exploration program to further enhance energy self-reliance in the country.

The discovery marks an important step in unlocking the energy potential of the region. By successfully de-risking exploration in the deeper reservoirs of the Bannu Basin, OGDCL has paved the way for further hydrocarbon exploration, crucial for addressing Pakistan's growing energy needs.

