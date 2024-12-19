OGDCL Announces Production Commencement From Kunnar West Well-03 In Hyderabad, Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s leading exploration and production company, on Thursday announced the commencement of production from its Kunnar West Well-3, located in the Hyderabad district of Sindh.
The well, brought into production at a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 1200 PSI with a 32/64” choke size, is currently producing 3.5 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas, 30 barrels per day (BPD) of condensate, and 3.8 metric tons per day (MTD) of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) said a news release.
The gas output has been seamlessly integrated into the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) network, contributing to the country’s energy supply.
Kunnar West Field is part of the Kunnar Mining Lease, located in the Hyderabad district of Sindh province. OGDCL has a 100% working interest in it and operates it.
This achievement underscores OGDCL’s commitment to operational excellence and sustainable energy development through its vital contribution. By leveraging innovative technologies, OGDCL continues solidifying its position as a leader in the hydrocarbon sector.
