UrduPoint.com

OGDCL Carries Out 652 Line-km 2D Surveys In 1st Half Of 2022-23

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2022 | 01:13 PM

OGDCL carries out 652 Line-km 2D surveys in 1st half of 2022-23

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has carried out 652 Line-kilometer 2D seismic surveys in its various operational areas, representing 59 per cent of the country's total 2D seismic data acquired in the first half of the current fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has carried out 652 Line-kilometer 2D seismic surveys in its various operational areas, representing 59 per cent of the country's total 2D seismic data acquired in the first half of the current fiscal year.

Moreover, the Company using in-house resources processed/reprocessed 1,896 Line km of 2D and 905 sq. km of 3D seismic data.

"Moreover, the company using in-house resources processed/reprocessed 1,896 Line km of 2D and 905 square kilometres of 3D seismic data," according to an official report available with APP.

During the period under review, the company injected seven operated wells, producing 171,110 barrel (BBL) crude oil and 883 million cubic feet (MMCF) gas, in its production gathering system.

"In line with its production strategy to boost oil and gas production, the company injected wells, including Tando Alam-21, Sial-1, Pasakhi-12, Mangrio-2, Togh Bala-2, Gundunwari-1 and Pandhi-1 which cumulatively yielded gross crude oil and gas production of 171,110 barrels and 833 MMcf respectively," the report added.

Overall, the OGDCL's production during the six-month period contributed around 48 per cent, 29 per cent and 38 per cent towards the country's total oil, natural gas and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production respectively.

To arrest the natural decline and sustain production from mature wells, the company also carried out 52 work-over jobs comprising nine with the rig and 43 rig-less.

Moreover, to induce improvement in the current well flow parameters, the pressure build-up survey jobs were completed at various wells of producing fields like Mela, Pasahki, Nashpa, Qadirpur, Maru-Reti Uch and Kunnar fields.

Despite natural decline at various mature producing fields, the OGDCL witnessed an increase in its crude oil and LPG production in comparison to the corresponding period last year.

The company's average daily net LPG production clocked at 814 tons due to higher production mainly from Mela, Nashpa and TAY fields.

Likewise, average daily net crude oil production remained at 36,7887 barrels showing an increase of three per cent predominantly from Pasahki, Kunnar, Mela, Tando Alam and Mangrio fields, while the company's average daily net saleable gas production stood at 827 MMcf.

On the drilling front, the OGDCL spud six wells including four exploratory (Bago Phulphoto-1, Bewato-1, Killi Malik-1 & Kalerishum-1) and two development wells (Hakeem Daho-3 & Qadirpur-63), while drilling and testing of nine wells of the previous fiscal year were also completed. "Total drilling recorded was 23,913 meters," the report said.

/395

Related Topics

LPG Company Oil Gas From Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Daraz Sale; TECNO brings up to 40% discounts for u ..

Daraz Sale; TECNO brings up to 40% discounts for users

9 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 87474 cusecs water

IRSA releases 87474 cusecs water

12 minutes ago
 Vote of party dissident MNAs not to be counted und ..

Vote of party dissident MNAs not to be counted under Article 63-1A: Fawad

12 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather likely in KP: Met office

Partly cloudy weather likely in KP: Met office

12 minutes ago
 Second phase of 10-day Sports gala concludes

Second phase of 10-day Sports gala concludes

21 minutes ago
 Taliban welcomes UN's continued Afghanistan presen ..

Taliban welcomes UN's continued Afghanistan presence

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>