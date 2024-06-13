Open Menu

OGDCL Celebrates Victory In President's Trophy Grade-II

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Thursday celebrated its cricket team's victory in the President's Trophy Grade-II 2023-24.

The OGDCL cricket team has won the President's Trophy Grade-II 2023-24 and qualified for first-class cricket, said a news release.

In the final four-day match, played at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, OGDCL defeated Eshaal Associates.

OGDCL organized a special event at its head office in Islamabad to celebrate the victory and honor the cricket team's outstanding achievement.

The event was attended by the company's senior management, employees, and the victorious cricket team.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed Hayat Lak, MD/CEO of OGDCL, expressed his pride and congratulated the cricket team, stating, "This victory underscores the hard work, dedication, and strategic efforts of our sports board and management."

A total of 24 teams participated in the tournament, divided into four pools. OGDCL topped its pool and advanced to the semi-finals, where it secured a win against Khayaban-e-Amin to make it into the final.

