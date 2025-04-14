OGDCL Chairman Urges Early Planning, Global Outreach For PMIF26
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Chairman of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Zafar Masud, on Monday emphasized the importance of early planning, international engagement, and innovative strategies to ensure the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026 (PMIF26) is an even greater success.
During a visit to the OGDCL head office in Islamabad, Chairman Masud met with Managing Director/CEO Ahmed Hayat Lak and the OGDCL team to congratulate them on the successful organization of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 (PMIF25).
He praised the OGDCL team for hosting a high-caliber event that effectively highlighted Pakistan’s mineral potential on the global stage. “PMIF25 has firmly positioned Pakistan as a rising hub for minerals and natural resources,” he noted.
While reviewing the forum's impact, the Chairman turned his focus toward preparations for PMIF26.
He stressed the importance of building on the momentum from this year’s event to make the next edition more impactful, inclusive, and ambitious in both scale and execution.
Chairman Masud also discussed initial proposals regarding the date and venue for PMIF26 and called for an expanded vision to enhance international participation and investment.
PMIF25, organized by OGDCL with support from the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Government of Pakistan, represented a major step forward in unlocking the country’s mineral wealth. The event drew over 5,000 participants and welcomed more than 300 delegates from both domestic and international sectors, including government officials, mining experts, investors, and academics.
