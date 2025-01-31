Open Menu

OGDCL Commences Oil & Gas Production From Bettani-2 Appraisal Well

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 03:20 PM

OGDCL commences Oil & Gas production from Bettani-2 Appraisal Well

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s leading exploration and production company, has successfully commenced oil and gas production from the Bettani-2 appraisal well in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

OGDCL, as the operator of the Wali Exploration License with a 100% working interest, has completed and stimulated the Kawagarh formation, said news.

The well currently produces 8.5 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas and 610 barrels per day (BPD) of oil.

The produced gas is being processed at OGDCL’s Bettani processing plant and injected into the SNGPL network for distribution, ensuring a seamless supply to the national energy grid.

On December 13, 2024, the company announced a significant gas and condensate discovery in the Samanasuk formation at the Bettani-2 well in Lakki Marwat.

The successful commencement of production at Bettani-2 underscores OGDCL’s commitment to advanced exploration and production techniques.

This achievement reinforces the company’s leadership in the energy sector while contributing to Pakistan’s energy security and economic growth.

OGDCL remains dedicated to sustainable development and operational excellence in meeting the country’s growing energy needs.

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens

Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens

40 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direc ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direct flights to Addis Ababa

55 minutes ago
 TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Stud ..

TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Studies sign agreement

55 minutes ago
 Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in ..

Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024

2 hours ago
 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 ho ..

Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees

2 hours ago
 China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring ..

China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday

4 hours ago
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Febr ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February

4 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International Humanitarian and Philanthropic ..

4 hours ago
 UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference Fe ..

UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference February 19

5 hours ago
 Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 ..

Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 pct despite waning chip demand

6 hours ago
 Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners

Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners

6 hours ago
 Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of ai ..

Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of aid: WFP

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan