OGDCL Commences Oil & Gas Production From Bettani-2 Appraisal Well
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s leading exploration and production company, has successfully commenced oil and gas production from the Bettani-2 appraisal well in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
OGDCL, as the operator of the Wali Exploration License with a 100% working interest, has completed and stimulated the Kawagarh formation, said news.
The well currently produces 8.5 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas and 610 barrels per day (BPD) of oil.
The produced gas is being processed at OGDCL’s Bettani processing plant and injected into the SNGPL network for distribution, ensuring a seamless supply to the national energy grid.
On December 13, 2024, the company announced a significant gas and condensate discovery in the Samanasuk formation at the Bettani-2 well in Lakki Marwat.
The successful commencement of production at Bettani-2 underscores OGDCL’s commitment to advanced exploration and production techniques.
This achievement reinforces the company’s leadership in the energy sector while contributing to Pakistan’s energy security and economic growth.
OGDCL remains dedicated to sustainable development and operational excellence in meeting the country’s growing energy needs.
