OGDCL Completes Staff Learning & Skill Development Program

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 05:50 PM

OGDCL completes staff learning & skill development program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has concluded the second batch of its Staff Learning & Skill Development Program for the "Welder" and "Electrician (Power)" trades.

The two-month program, conducted in collaboration with NAVTTC Islamabad, began on September 30, 2024, and trained 47 non-management employees, equipping them with advanced technical expertise to excel in their respective fields.

A special event was organized by the OGDCL Training Institute (OGTI) to mark the program’s conclusion. Shields were awarded to participants in recognition of their achievements.

The event was graced by MD/CEO Ahmed Hayat Lak, ED (HR/Admin), the Chairperson of NAVTTC, and other dignitaries.

The event also featured an impressive demonstration of IoT-based industrial automation systems, showcasing innovative applications in motors, control systems, and the Christmas tree model.

Building on the success of previous programs in trades such as Electrician (Power), Welding, and HVACR, this initiative highlights OGDCL’s commitment to workforce development and professional excellence.

