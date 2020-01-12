OGDCL defeats POL by 84 runs

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th January, 2020) Impressive run of OGDCL continues in the OGDCL tournament.POL won the toss and elected to bowl first. OGDCL openers provided a brilliant start; Wasim Akram batted well for his 53 and was well supported by Waqar and Azhar.

Ibrahim scored a quick 40 that helped OGDCL to reach a huge total of 185 in 20 overs.

In response POL was bowled out for 101 in 18.2 overs. Yasir Abbas 51 couldn't help the cause. Ibrahim and Saqib Ullah picked up 3 wickets each. Ibrahim was awarded Man of the match award for his outstanding All round performance.