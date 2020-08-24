OGDCL discovers oil, gas reservoirs in Kohat

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Monday announced to strike an oil and gas discovery at Togh Bala Well-1 in district Kohat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

According to initial reports, at least 9 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) gas and 125 barrel condensate oil per day were recovered from the well.

The exploration was carried out by the OGDCL in collaboration with Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) and Saif Energy Limited (SEL), said a news release issued here.

The public sector company said it was a second consecutive discovery in Kohat block of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which was the result of an aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the Kohat JV.

The discovery would add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and the country, the OGDCL added.

Togh Bala Well-1 was drilled on June 27, 2020 at the depth of 2,172 meters in to Lockhart Formation. The open hole testing was carried out against Lockhart Formation which flowed at the rate of 9.00 MMSCFD gas and 125 Barrels Per Day (BPD) condensate with Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 1690 Psi at 32/64" choke size.